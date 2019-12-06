Pulling the plug

Developers have pulled the plug on a proposed 4,000 cow dairy operation in the town of Little Black.

Breeze Dairy Group operates large-scale dairy farms in locations around the state. Since 2008, the company has wanted to build a 4,000-cow milking operation in the town of Little Black at the intersection of Gibson and Elm avenues. Town officials and residents have opposed the location in question with many citing the absence of groundwater in the bedrock aquifer in the area. Town zoning ordinances call for large scale farms to be located along the CTH E corridor.

Brian Gerrits, CEO of Breeze Dairy Group, confirmed the company has sold its interest in the proposed North Breeze Dairy location and will no longer be looking to expand to the area. He cited the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s (DNR) decision to not issue manure and well permits as the primary reasons for pulling out of the proposed dairy operation.

