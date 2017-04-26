Pool changes

As the saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed try, try again.

That lesson in patience paid off for board member Mark Temme at the April 20 Medford school board meeting. Temme finally was successful in convincing his fellow board members to invest in a new way to enter the boys’ shower room and gain additional useable deck space at the school pool.

It took a trip to the high school and a tour of the under-construction pool area to make it happen, but board members approved spending another $158,000 as part of the pool project to have the entrance to the boys’ shower room go through the current office and to square off the addition on the west wall of the pool to include a new office space and storage area for pool equipment.

