Plenty to see and do in area this weekend

With the Taylor County Fair coming to town this weekend, there is an event for just about everyone to spectate and enjoy.

From 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday night, be sure to catch the KIA Memorial Music Show. This will benefit the KIA Memorial and admission is free with the purchase of a raffle ticket.

The action begins bright and early on Friday morning with swine judging at 8:30 a.m. followed by rabbit judging at 11 a.m.

In the evening hours look for Derrico’s Black Belt School demonstration located in the entertainment tent beginning at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. brings both the MASS Market Animal Auction and the opening of Kiwanis Bingo in the senior center.

If none of these Friday events sound appealing, head to Stetsonville for the fireman’s picnic. There will be a bean bag tournament beginning at 7 p.m. You must be signed up by 6:30 p.m. The tournament has 100% payback, a DJ and food and drink available throughout.

The NTPA tractor pulls and hometown class/semi round out the evening, at the fair, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Seating is available in the grandstands and children ages nine or younger can get in for free.

Saturday brings an array of events that are sure to thrill the entire family. Judging once again leads off the morning with both dairy judging and invasive species speaker, Chris Hamerla, who will be located in the entertainment tent. Both events kick off at 9 a.m.

There will be a drone demonstration by Matthew Jiskra beginning at 11 a.m., also in the entertainment tent.

History Day at the Fair also begins at 11 a.m. There will be hands-on activities such as weaving as well as the opportunity to view the pioneer village. This includes a jail, schoolhouse, log cabin and print shop. This event is located behind the grandstands at the fairgrounds and will run until 5 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. is a farewell party for Michael and Toni Meier, founders of the German Settlement Historical Society. This event is located in the town of Spirit and will feature brats, hotdogs, buns, cake and beverages. Bringing a dish to pass is encouraged.

Softball fans can head to Stetsonville for their tournament which also features music by “Around Town” beginning at 8:30 p.m. and lasting until 12:30 a.m. There is no cover charge for the band and once again food and drink will be available.

Lublin Days will also be in full-swing on Saturday. Head to Lublin for a volleyball tournament beginning at 9 a.m. with a captains meeting at 8:45 a.m. From 1 to 4 p.m. there will be a polka dance and you can catch Red Higgins and The Freedom Train playing music from 8 to 11 p.m.

The noon hour brings Taylor County the Central Wisconsin ATV Pullers. The pulls begin at noon, however, registration is from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the drivers will meet at 11:45 a.m.

To round out the evening, the pedal pulls begin at 3 p.m. and the Mid State Pullers Truck and Tractor begin at 6 p.m. Children ages nine or younger will not be charged admission.

Start your Sunday off correctly. The Medford Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a waffle and berries breakfast. This will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located at the beer shelter on the Taylor County Fairgrounds.

After breakfast, be sure to see who is crowned “Fairest of the Fair.” This event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11:45 a.m.

Demolition derby check in will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Power Wheels Demolition Derby will begin at 12:30 p.m. The Peterson Promotions Demolition Derby will begin at 1 p.m. Children ages nine or younger have free admission.

Wristband rides will be taking place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rumblefest car show will be taking place in the Medford City Park on Sunday. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the actual event beginning soon after. A live auction for a local charity will begin at 12:30 p.m. Awards for the car show will be voted on and distributed at 3 p.m.

The Stetsonville Fireman’s Picnic will be winding down with a chicken dinner that is being served from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Great Duck Race will be occurring at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available from Lions Club members and will also be available the day of the race at the car show in the park.

Lublin Days will be winding down with a parade beginning at 1 p.m. Following the parade there will be locomotive rides at the Lublin Legion Hall.