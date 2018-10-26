Plenty of fun on tap at Medford Harvest Days weekend

The following events are planned for the annual Harvest Days weekend:

Friday events

Adult Trick or Treating - from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. You can pick up the list of participating businesses on Friday at the Chamber office.

Music - Stop by Marilyn’s Fire Station for some music from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday events

(All events 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted.)

Monster Storytime - 10 a.m. Francis Simek Public Library

Dessert Contest - 10 a.m. at Medford County Market Deli.

Chili Contest - 11 a.m. at Medford County Market Deli. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Derrico’s Karate Studio Demo -

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. inside/outside depending on the weather.

Candy Drop - starting at 12 p.m. for ages 1-10 (4 age groups)

4-H Discovery Day -

Huey’s Hideaway – Noon - 4 p.m

Soup Supper - UCC Church 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WKEB Comedy Night - 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. shows. Steve Hartman and Greg Hahn. Call Broadway Theatre to get your tickets TODAY.

Do-It-Yourself Photo Booth - Chamber office. Props included – Come on down and take your family fall photo by yourself while having fun

Balloons by Liz

Crafters & Vendors - We have over 20!!!

Food Vendors - popcorn, cheesecurds, hot dogs, snacks and much more.

Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Face Painting

Good Ole Fashion Games - Complete them all for a chance to win prizes.

Medford Curling Club Pork Loin Dinner - at the Medford Curling Club, serving starts at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday events

Scavenger Hunt Ends - 10 a.m.

Harvest Days Parade - 2 p.m.

Trick or Treating - after parade until 6 p.m.

Please have your outside light on if you will be handing out candy.

Huey’s Party - Following the parade until 7 p.m. at The Bailiwick Venue