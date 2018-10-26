Plenty of fun on tap at Medford Harvest Days weekend
The following events are planned for the annual Harvest Days weekend:
Friday events
Adult Trick or Treating - from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. You can pick up the list of participating businesses on Friday at the Chamber office.
Music - Stop by Marilyn’s Fire Station for some music from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday events
(All events 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted.)
Monster Storytime - 10 a.m. Francis Simek Public Library
Dessert Contest - 10 a.m. at Medford County Market Deli.
Chili Contest - 11 a.m. at Medford County Market Deli. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Derrico’s Karate Studio Demo -
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. inside/outside depending on the weather.
Candy Drop - starting at 12 p.m. for ages 1-10 (4 age groups)
4-H Discovery Day -
Huey’s Hideaway – Noon - 4 p.m
Soup Supper - UCC Church 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
WKEB Comedy Night - 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. shows. Steve Hartman and Greg Hahn. Call Broadway Theatre to get your tickets TODAY.
Do-It-Yourself Photo Booth - Chamber office. Props included – Come on down and take your family fall photo by yourself while having fun
Balloons by Liz
Crafters & Vendors - We have over 20!!!
Food Vendors - popcorn, cheesecurds, hot dogs, snacks and much more.
Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Face Painting
Good Ole Fashion Games - Complete them all for a chance to win prizes.
Medford Curling Club Pork Loin Dinner - at the Medford Curling Club, serving starts at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday events
Scavenger Hunt Ends - 10 a.m.
Harvest Days Parade - 2 p.m.
Trick or Treating - after parade until 6 p.m.
Please have your outside light on if you will be handing out candy.
Huey’s Party - Following the parade until 7 p.m. at The Bailiwick Venue