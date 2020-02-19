Picking a spot

Taylor County highway committee members on Tuesday formalized their support of keeping a satellite shop in the Rib Lake area, but where that shop will be located remains a question mark.

The current Rib Lake shop takes up about an acre of land between Northern Cabinetry and a residential property. According to buildings and grounds supervisor Jeff Ludwig, the facility has a number of issues including accessibility, heating and the age of the structures. The biggest issue is one of space with maneuvering equipment being a challenge.

In the past, the county had considered eliminating the Rib Lake shop entirely and consolidating equipment and personnel at the main shop location in Medford. More recently, committee members have looked at proposals to build a new shop that would include additional storage space on county-owned land near the Westboro wayside on Hwy 13.

