Paying the bill



Wed, 04/18/2018 - 4:08pm brianw
City pays law firm $25,000 for 2015 case against police officer
April 19, 2018 -- Brian Wilson

The city of Medford will only pay a fraction of the original bill charged by Ruder Ware law firm for a case against a city police officer.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, aldermen approved paying just $25,000 of the original $140,348.66 bill from the law firm.
In May 2015, the city hired Ruder Ware to investigate allegations against officer Robert Stieber. On the advice of the attorney Dean Dietrich, this led to a disciplinary hearing where former police chief Ken Coyer sought Stieber’s dismissal. In September 2015, based on testimony at the hearing which contradicted the case the city was attempting to make, the police and fire commission members disciplined Stieber but kept him employed as a city police officer.

