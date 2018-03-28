Pay now or pay later for new fire truck

Members of the Medford Area Fire Commission are at a crossroads when it comes to planning for the department’s next fire truck purchase.

At the March 21 meeting, commission members discussed the merits of saving up to purchase a new truck versus borrowing the money needed to pay for it. The firefighters have asked to replace pumper No. 305 and rescue vehicle No. 380 with a new rescue pumper that will be able to do both tasks. No. 305 was purchased by the department in 1982 and the rescue vehicle was purchased in 1990.

The new rescue pumper will be able to carry both personnel and rescue equipment and serve as a pumper to fight fires and assist with supplying water for rural fires. The new vehicle has a price tag of about $600,000 based on the bid specifications being worked on by the department. The 450 hp vehicle will seat seven firefighters in turnout gear, have a 1,750 gpm pump and a 1,250 gallon tank as well as onboard storage for rescue and firefighting equipment said fire chief Mike Filas. The total specifications worked out by the department total 16 pages of items.

Filas and a committee of firefighters has been working with Custom Fire of Osceola for the rescue pumper design and with Pierce of Appleton. According to Filas there is at least a one-year build time needed from when the vehicle is ordered to when it can be delivered and put into service.

