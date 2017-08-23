Pay to launch

New fees will coming to county boat landing users at Diamond Lake and Chelsea Lake.

Members of the county’s buildings and grounds committee on Tuesday approved expanding the $2 per day boat launch fee to cover those two lakes. In 2017, the county began charging a fee to use the boat launches at Miller Dam (Chequamegon Waters Flowage). The money generated from the boat landing fees is set aside to help fund future upkeep and improvements to the landings, parking lot and adjacent county park areas.

According to Jeff Ludwig, buildings and grounds supervisor, the county has collected about $3,000 through the first six months of 2017 from the boat launch fees at Miller Dam. This includes 45 season passes purchased at $20 each by local residents. He noted that just last weekend, the county collected $162 in fees.

