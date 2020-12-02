One School One Book brings reading home

Robyn Renderman is passionate about reading and wants the whole community to share in that passion.

Renderman is the reading teacher at Stetsonville Elementary School and works every day to help open students to the knowledge and wonder that await them inside books.

Last summer Renderman was spending time with a friend who noted that she had to get home to read with her family as part of a school program. The idea of a family reading program intrigued Renderman and she began looking into it and she found the organization Read To Them and their One School One Book (OSOB) program. Excited by what she learned of the program she brought it to the school administration who also grew excited and gave her approval to move forward with it.

Under the program, all the elementary school students in the district receive a copy of the same book. Each night students and their families are asked to read a chapter of the book together.

Renderman said she feels it is important that each child has a book of their own. In addition, she noted that Spanish language versions of the books will be given to the primarily Spanish-speaking families of the school community.

