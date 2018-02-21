Nothing virtual about RVA growth

The Medford school district is hoping to tap into recently released federal money to expand the fast-growing Rural Virtual Academy (RVA).

The RVA is a charter school operated by the Medford School District in partnership with 21 other school districts it is based at the Taylor County Education Center in Medford and its administrator in Charlie Heckel. Since the RVA was formed it has become the fastest growing RVA in the state and so far this school year has provided services to 680 individual students from around the state.

