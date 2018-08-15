No extra tags, at least for now

Hunters may not see additional tags to harvest deer in the county forest this year but the county and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are not ruling it out for the future.

Representatives from the DNR, county forest committee and county deer advisory council (CDAC) met Tuesday morning to review the data collected showing the extent of deer damage to regeneration in the county forest.

While the state has issued additional deer tags to forest owners in the past under the same program as nuisance tags are issued to farmers, Taylor County is first to seek tags under a new process approved by the state last fall.

As part of the process, assistant forest administrator Jordan Lutz, conducted surveys on 133 plots in a 5,430-acre portion of the county forest. The goal was to determine the extent of the damage, particularly to more desired species. While the more than 700 specific entries included all present species, the focus was on the impact to red oak, red maple, paper birch and northern hardwoods.

It was noted that the study did not look at damage in aspen stands. According to Josh Spiegel, a DNR wildlife biologist, aspen is heavily browsed but because there are so many more saplings in an aspen grove they are more resistant to overbrowsing damage.

For county forest administrator Jake Walcisak, the primary concern was the impact the over browsing could have on the forest when it comes time for future timber harvests. He said the goal in a hardwood stand is to do a selective cut about once every 20 years. He expressed concern that overbrowsing could delay the time between selectively cutting a stand to up to 30 years and have a reduced value.

