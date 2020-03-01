New Year's day stabbing outside Rib Lake tavern

On January 1, 2020 at 7:28 a.m. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing at the Birds’ Nest Tavern located in the Village Of Rib Lake. The caller reported that an injured man was still there but the suspect had left the scene.

According to a sheriff Larry Woebbeking, upon the deputy’s arrival he observed blood on the street and at the entrance of the tavern. Upon entering the tavern deputies found the stabbing victim alert with several rags held to his chest and stomach. The victim, whose name has not been released, told the deputy he had been stabbed by 29 year old Andrew James Eisner of Rib Lake.

The victim was transported to Aspirus Medford Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation into the incident finds the victim and Eisner were acquaintances and had been arguing earlier. Also both men had been consuming alcohol. During the argument there was also a minor physical altercation between the two men. Later the victim went outside the tavern to smoke a cigarette.

According to Woebbeking, “While outside smoking, Eisner approached the victim, pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim.”

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed approximately seven times in the chest and stomach. The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to be fine.

Eisner was arrested without incident and is currently being held on a $20,000 dollar cash bond for aggravated battery with intent to do substantial bodily harm.