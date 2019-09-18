A new deal

The city of Medford took another step toward opening city streets to UTV and ATV traffic with changes to a proposed ordinance that will give access rights to business owners as well as open the Allman St. roundabout.

These steps reverse provisions in the compromise ordinance endorsed at last week’s committee of the whole meeting. Business owner Jeff Hemer came to Tuesday night’s city council meeting asking how they had gotten to the point of treating business owners differently than other taxpayers in the city. The compromise ordinance, which was patterned on the city snowmobile ordinance, specifically gives people the ability to ride to and from their residence to the nearest route on the recreational vehicles. As written it did not extend this right to business owners who happened to live outside the city.

“As a business taxpayer I don’t know why they should be discriminated against,” Hemer said.

