New chapter

More than three decades after starting his business in a back room workshop in downtown Medford, Dale Baumann is saying goodbye to the custom injection molding company he helped build.

Baumann is selling WADAL Plastics to Green Bay-based Alwin Manufacturing. The company specializes in the production of bathroom dispensers for things such as paper toweling and toilet paper. The sale is expected to be finalized in early May.

“They build a good product,” Baumann said, noting the company has a solid reputation and has the benefit of having proprietary designs for its dispensers.

Even more important to Baumann was the quality of the people behind the company. He said the new owners have plans for the Medford facility including the potential for expansion. “They want to double the size of the building,” Baumann said of the company’s goal for the next two to three years.

