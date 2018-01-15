Most Taylor County snowmobile trails to open Friday

Jake Walcisak, Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Administrator, has announced the Taylor County Snowmobile Trails are open effective Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8 a.m., except for Trail E between State Corridor 18 and County Trail M and all trails west of State Hwy 73. Trails are ONLY open to snowmobiles at this time. Conditions are fair, ride with caution.

For Taylor County trail conditions, please call the Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Dept. at 715-748-1486 or check our website at:

http://www.co.taylor.wi.us/departments/f-m/forestry-recreation-2/trails.