Mondeaux Lodge won’t open in 2017

A popular summer destination in Taylor County will not be open this year.

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is taking advantage of former lodge manager’s retirement in order to do some maintenance and upgrades to the historic building before bringing in another group to run it.

“It is a good opportunity to make some much-needed upgrades,” said Tim Vetter, assistant ranger in charge of recreation on the Medford-Park Falls Ranger District. “The intent is to have the site reopened soon.”

“Over the years, these buildings have hosted weddings, family reunions, picnics and facilitated countless memories for visitors to the Mondeaux Flowage,” said Vetter.

“While the Forest recognizes this facility’s value to its users, the community and Taylor County, we also recognize these historic structures have experienced significant deterioration,” Vetter said.

Renovations to the exterior will include addressing the aging foundation, roof and siding. Internally, the electric and water services will be updated as well as the addition of accessibility features to doorways, restrooms and showers. The project is expected to take multiple years to complete.