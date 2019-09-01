Home / The Star News / Medford welcomes first baby of 2019

On January 3, Brittany Riggins and Noah Wall of Phillips, welcomed Karson, the first baby born at Aspirus Medford in 2019. The family was presented with a gift basket by Aspirus Medford’s CEO Dale Hustedt (far right). Also at the gift presentation were (from left) registered nurses Juli Johnson and Denise Carstensen, birthing center director, and Dr. Suja Roberts, MD.
Aspirus Birthing Center in Medford welcomed its first baby of the year at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Karson was born to parents Brittany Riggins and Noah Wall of Phillips. At birth, Karson weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and was 20 inches in length.
For being Aspirus Birthing Center-Medford’s first baby of 2019, Karson and his family received a laundry basket filled with gifts donated by area businesses and individuals. Aspirus Medford Hospital & Clinics’ CEO Dale Hustedt presented the family with the basket.
“Even if Karson wasn’t the first baby of the year, he’d still be the perfect start to our year,” Riggins said.
Those donating to the basket included: AbbyBank, Abiding Care Pregnancy Resource Center, Healthy Skin & Body LLC; H&R Block (Medford), Little Store Senior Crafts & More, Medford County Market, Medford Dental Clinic, S.C. and Stephanie Dray.
 

