Home / The Star News / Medford schools goes with fewer but longer

Medford schools goes with fewer but longer



Thu, 05/17/2018 - 8:56pm brianw
Approves change in school calender
May 17, 2018 -- by Brian Wilson

The Medford School District will have fewer but longer days next year.
School board members voted a 7-1 with Mark Reuter absent to approve an administrative plan to add 22 minutes to the school split between 10 minutes in the morning and 12 minutes in the afternoon. Under the state formula based on total minutes of instruction, this would reduce the school year to 171 instruction days and allow school to start at the beginning of September and end by Memorial Day.
Board member Mark Temme raised concerns about the loss of days in return for adding minutes to classes.

See next week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here