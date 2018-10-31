Medford school tax rate to drop

School taxes in the Medford area will go down this year.

The budget passed by electors at Monday night’s school district annual meeting calls for a total levy of $7,215,837 for the 2018-19 school budget. This is down 2.73 percent from last year’s levy.

What this means for property taxpayers is that they could see savings on their taxes compared to last year. The rate approved by electors and confirmed by the school board is $8.33 per $1,000 of equalized value. This is down from $8.68 per $1,000 of equalized value last year. A savings of about $35 on a $100,000 home.

Local property tax bills are based on assessed rather than equalized value, so the actual impact to individual property owners will vary based on their property’s assessment.