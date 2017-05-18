Home / The Star News / Medford school board approves $20,000 for barn project

Medford school board approves $20,000 for barn project



Thu, 05/18/2017 - 6:57pm brianw
Brings enough to begin site work and state permitting
May 18, 2017 --- by Brian Wilson

"I don't see why we can't be a world class ag facility," board member Paul Dixon supporting a motion by Medford school board president Dave Fleegel to commit $20,000 from the district to boost the school barn project over the amount needed to get the construction underway. Instructor Lisa Kopp with the help of the FFA and other ag groups has raised more than $65,000 of the $100,000 project.
Fundraiser efforts will continue to cover the remaining costs.
See the May 26 issue of The Star News for the full story.

