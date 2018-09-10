Breaking News

Home / The Star News / Medford man killed in two-vehicle crash

Medford man killed in two-vehicle crash



Tue, 10/09/2018 - 8:06am brianw
October 9, 2017 -- By Brian Wilson

An 83-year-old Medford man was killed and another driver was injured in a head-on collision Monday afternoon.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Monday, Oct. 8, at approximately 12:23 pm, a Ford Focus driven by Edwin Emstrom was traveling westbound on CTH M in the town of Hammel near the Knuth Rd. intersection. Emstrom deviated left of center and struck an eastbound Ford Escape, which was driven by Crystal Schaeffer. The collision occurred head-on.
Both drivers were transported by Medford Ambulance to Aspirus Medford Hospital. Emstrom was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Schaeffer was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
According to law enforcement, Emstrom and Schaeffer were the lone occupants of the vehicles. The crash remains under the investigation of the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Assisting agencies included Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, Medford Area Fire Department, and Taylor County Ambulance.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here