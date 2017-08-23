Medford lowering water level in Millpond
Temporary lowering will allow for road project
August 24, 2017 — by Donald Watson
It is all water under the dam as the city of Medford opens the gates to lower the water level in the Millpond. The city plans to lower the water level by several feet, which will leave the shallow portions of the pond high and dry. The city is scheduled to begin work on rebuilding Luepke Way from Maple Street next week and lowering the water level will reduce the need for dewatering in the construction area adjacent to the pond.