Medford library joins list of closings

As part of the state’s effort to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the Frances L. Simek Memorial Library will be closed from Tuesday, March 17th 2020 through Monday, April 6th 2020.

Wi-Fi will still be available in the parking lot to access at all times.

Libby/Overdrive can be accessed via a device using your library card to have access to materials.

Facebook can be accessed via @MedfordPublicLibrary-Frances L Simek Memorial Library. Please check our Facebook page as we plan to put resources on there.

Books and other library materials can be returned to the outside drops.

According to Erica Clarkson, Frances L. Simek Memorial Library Director, there will be no fines during the closure.

In response to restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19 the following events and activities have been canceled or postponed:

Canceled events:

Maplefest scheduled for April 25 has been canceled

The Taylor County Democrats candidate meet and greet event (March 24)

Twisted Threads Quilt Show (March 20-21)

The Medford Area Chamber of Commerce Home and Business Expo (March 20-22)

Health and Wellness Expo (March 21)

Bridal Shows (March 22)

Tours of the Wisconsin State Capitol

Farm Couples and 'Unexpected Tomorrows' Workshops (March 21/22 in Eau Claire, March 26 in Green Bay, April 9 in Beaver Dam)

Ruby’s Pantry cancelled March distribution

Centennial Community Center: Cancelled TopNotchmen Polka and March 27 buffet

Simek Center cancelled Fish Fry at Home Show

Jeffrey Kersten of the Wisconsin Department of Agricultures, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) presentation on identity theft for April 2 has been canceled.

Postponed

Chippewa Valley Electric Annual Meeting (TBD)

MASH Choir Red/White Spotlight Postponed (TBD)

Never Forgotten Honor Flight out of Central Wisconsin Airport for April 20. The flight has been rescheduled for September 7, 2020.

Medford Boy Scouts pancake supper scheduled for Sunday, April 5. It has tentatively been postponed to Sunday, April 19.

Rib Lake Public Library “Let’s Read Together” event for April 2. Date to be determined.

Community Spring Breakfast, Basket Raffles & Bake Sale, March 21. TBD

Made to Survive: A benefit for Ryan Kraemer, March 21. TBD