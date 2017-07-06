Medford Kmart to close by early September

Medford’s luck ran out this week when it was reported that the Medford Kmart Store is among 72 additional stores the company plans to close this year.

In January, Sears Holding Company, which owns Kmart, had announced plans to close 150 stores this year. The closures will bring Sears’ store count to about 1,200, down from 2,073 five years ago.

As initially reported by Business Insider, closures include 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven auto centers. The media reports cite a list released internally on Tuesday about the closings.

“We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close this Kmart store. The store will close to the public in early September. Until then, the store will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on June 15. We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” said Howard Riefs communications director for Sears Holding Company when contacted for comment Wednesday morning.

“We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Kmart locations, which are listed at http://www.kmart.com/stores.html,” he said.

According to Reifs, the number of associates impacted by the closure is not publicly available. He said most of the associates are part time and hourly. “Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores,” he said.

