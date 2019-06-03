Medford hosts Alumni Bonspiel

It was a time to renew old friendships and reconnect for the hundreds of competitors and spectators that crowded the Medford Curling Club for the 13th Annual Alumni Bonspiel.

The event drew 32 teams and started on Friday afternoon and ran through Sunday evening. The Lemke Rink skipped by Ryan Lemke of Medford took the first event win for the championship defeating the rink skipped by Rick Zenner.

While much of the action was focused on the heated competition on the ice, the event would not have been possible without the volunteers who worked behind the scenes making it happen. Bonspiel chairperson Mary Nelson gave special praise to the volunteers who put in many hours prepping the ice each day, the people who prepared meals for the players, the volunteers who tended bar throughout the weekend and others who contributed to make the event a success.

Organizers of the event are looking forward to the 2020 bonspiel which will be held March 6, 7, 8, 2020