Medford has strong state showing

The Medford team of Seth Mayrer (captain), Brendan Borman, Emma Ellis, Carlos Herrada and Josh Fredrikson took sixth in the state finals for the inaugural Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s Civics Games held Friday in Madison.

Medford was one of 11 teams to advance from regional competitions to the state finals. The teams faced off head-to-head to answer questions about the state budget, local elections, legislative term limits, quorums and other civics-related issues.

Medford coach Corey Nazer praised the competition and that Medford would be back to compete in the 2020 games.

The Civics Games were launched in an effort to address a decline in civic education and engagement. Organizers say they hope the competition will inspire a new generation of leaders to become involved in the political process.

Before competition began Friday, Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack provided opening remarks, addressing the importance of civics education in preparing young adults for participation in the democratic process.

See the full story in this week's issue of The Star News.