Medford to change fireworks to July 3

Faced with the choice of moving the city of Medford Independence Day fireworks display to July 3 or not having them at all this year, members of the Medford City Council on Monday approved switching companies and moving the show to July 3.

According to city clerk Virginia Brost, the city’s three-year contract with Pyrotechnic Display ended in 2019. She told aldermen at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting that she followed her normal schedule and on January 16 sent out request for proposals to six fireworks companies.

On January 27, Pyrotechnic Display, notified the city that it would be unable to provide a fireworks display for July 4, 2020, 2021, and 2022 because they were phasing out of the business. In addition, Melrose Pyrotechnic also notified the city that it would not be able to provide a fireworks display on July 4, 2020. Brost took no action until the February 13 deadline for submissions. The city did not receive any proposals. Brost said she then contacted each of the companies and went out onto the clerk’s network to ask for other recommendations in order to try and find a fireworks company.

In all the cases, either the companies did not respond or would not be able to do a July 4 show.

Spielbauer Fireworks Company responded they would be able to provide a fireworks display on July 3.

