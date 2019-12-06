Lt. Gov. comes to listen and learn

In an attempt to help solve Wisconsin’s “Dairy Crisis,” Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes toured the Tomandl’s Legacy Dairy farm on Monday. Barnes is searching for sustainability in order to regain control of the situation, and Joe Tomandl III feels that he has the solution in the form of a grass-based dairy farm.

Tomandl and his wife, Christy, are known as “Master Dairy Graziers” and are advocates for the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. This apprenticeship serves to teach upcoming dairy farmers about what it means to be a Dairy Grazier and how to efficiently and effectively use the system. More specifically, this system is based around the notion of rotating cows in and out of various fields of grass. The cows will stay in one field for about 12 hours and are then moved on to the next field to continue grazing. Rotating the cows allows for the field that was just grazed upon to regrow.

However, Tomandl mentioned that the weather so far in 2019 has not been optimal for this system. He says there has been too much rain and that causes farmers to lose their soil. Though Tomandl and family have battled the weather and lost a little soil, they are able to preserve an amount of it because the grass fields are never plowed which is a determining factor in losing soil.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.