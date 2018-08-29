Home / The Star News / Looking forward

Looking forward



Wed, 08/29/2018 - 4:36pm brianw
Start of school year brings new Rib Lake principal, district administrator
August 30, 2018 -- by Brian Wilson

When Rick Cardey came to the Rib Lake School District more than two decades ago as the high school guidance counselor, he expected to take the time to step back, refocus and eventually move on.
Instead of moving on, Cardey has steadily moved up in the district gaining more responsibility. In his 24 years he has spent the past 21 years as a building principal at some level serving time as elementary, middle and high school principal. Earlier this summer he made the transition to become the new district administrator.
“I have really enjoyed working with the staff and the background it has given me,” Cardey said of his long time experience in the district.
For Cardey, the true joy in working at the schools has been getting to know all the students from counseling them to helping shape them into being adults. “We have a special group of kids here,” Cardey said.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.

