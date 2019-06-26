Looking ahead

The Medford School board on Monday night, learned how much it would take to keep the high school complex running as-is for the foreseeable future. The big question that remains is what it will take to address the changing educational needs of the district.

Last winter the school board hired J.H. Findorff and Son (Findorff) and Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA) to do a facility assessment on the high school building and surrounding site.

At Monday’s school board meeting, project manager Nathan Hiles reported on that study, sorted the findings by priority ratings of one to four based on how pressing the needs are with priority one items for immediate needs and priority four items being needs within six to 10 years.

The study found that the senior high school building was in generally good shape with the estimated maintenance cost for the next 10 years of $9,685,500.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.