Looking ahead

The city of Medford is trying to make sure things don’t fall through the cracks with the hiring of a new city treasurer to replace Kevin Doberstein. Doberstein is retiring at the end of 2019.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, aldermen approved a hiring plan with the goal of having someone on-board by August. A selection committee of mayor Mike Wellner, council president Greg Knight and city coordinator John Fales will review the applicants. Under the hiring plan, the position will be posted internally in the city on June 5 and then formally advertised to the public beginning on June 13. Interviews would take place in early July with a job offer to be made by the end of that month.

With the go-ahead for the city to proceed with the hiring plan, alderman Mike Bub questioned where, or even if, coordination of the city recreation commission should be in the treasurer job description.

“Right now Kevin seems to be in charge of the rec. commission stuff,” Bub said, noting that it would be a good time to formally designate who is responsible for it.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story