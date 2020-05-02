Kwik Trip plans two new stores for Medford; construction in 2021

Two new Kwik Trip stores are planned for the city of Medford with construction scheduled for spring 2021.

At Monday’s meeting of the planning commission, members approved a site plan and a series of certified survey maps for a new gas station and convenience store to be located between Northwoods Plaza and the Perrin Surface Solution on the city’s north side.

The site will include the private access road that leads into the Golden Oaks complex and have an entrance onto Hwy 13 with an existing shared driveway with Perrin’s Surface Solution.

Kwik Trip’s representative stated the company intended to develop the private road to meet or exceed city road specifications in order to be the primary truck traffic entry point for the store.

However, the company representative said they plan to keep it as a private road to ensure more prompt snow removal and maintenance in the future.

Commission action was needed to approve the separation and merger of pre-existing lots in the area to give Kwik Trip the OK to create the approximately 4.36 acre lot on which they plan to build. As part of the construction process the existing Shay Creek Sports building will be torn down. Store owners on Tuesday confirmed they were in the process of securing a new location in the city of Medford in which to relocate the store. The location of that store will be reported as plans become finalized.

