Keeping power

A plan to streamline the sale of public lands in the industrial park met with opposition from members of the city of Medford planning commission Monday night.

“You are asking us to give up our oversight authority,” said commission member Dave Zimmerman noting that it created a lack of transparency in what the city was doing.

Under a resolution proposed by mayor Mike Wellner and city coordinator John Fales, the planning commission would delegate the responsibility to determine if the sale was in the best interest of the city to Fales. This would leave only the city council with approval authority on the sale of land.

Wellner explained that it would be just for land in the industrial park and that it would still need council approval in the end, He said the change is needed given the time sensitive and competitive nature of sales of industrial land.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.