Judge to Norgaards: Enough is enough

A Rib Lake couple will have to be more careful in how they interact with village officials.

Following a three-hour hearing on Feb. 27, Circuit Court Judge Kevin Klein ordered an injunction against Ken and Renee Norgaard prohibiting them from harassing village employees and board members.

Violation of the court order will result in “immediate arrest” and is punishable by up to nine months in jail and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Under terms of the injunction, the Norgaards must:

Cease or avoid the harassment of any village officials or employees.

Cease contacting any village officials, in person, or by telephone, except through the village attorney’s office.

Cease or avoid in engaging in any conduct that is deemed to be disorderly conduct during village board meetings or during interaction with village officials.

Disorderly conduct includes, but is not limited to loud, profane, or abusive language that tends to cause or provoke a disturbance.

Cease coming upon the grounds of village hall without prior notification to the village attorney’s office.

Exceptions to these restrictions are that the Norgaards may attend village board meetings, but must give advance notice of attendance to the village attorney’s office. They may also vote in person at village hall. In addition, they may also contact village emergency services and law enforcement.

Judge Klein also ordered that the injunction be in place for four years, until Feb. 27. 2024.

