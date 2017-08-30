Hunting for fun

Fun is where you find it.

Roxanne Bull and her family are helping make the Medford area a lot more fun and proving that even little things are important.

With this summer’s unpredictable weather, one morning Bull and her children were faced with needing something to do. She sought ideas from a friend who lives in Wisconsin Rapids who suggested they go on a rock hunt.

As anyone who has spent a summer day picking rocks off a lawn or field knows, there is no shortage of them in Taylor County. This is one of the benefits of the area’s glacial geography.

In this case, Bull’s friend wasn’t talking about the kind of rock hunting where you find agates on a beach, but one where you hunt down brightly painted rocks and hide them again.

Bull had seen painted rocks on a recent trip to Ohio and on the social media posts of her friends talking about the trend. Not having anything else planned, and having an abundance of rounded river rocks handy, Bull and her crew got to work.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.