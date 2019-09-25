How low should Chelsea Lake go?

The water level of Chelsea Lake Dam is currently set at 1,531 feet above sea level.

Depending on which standard you follow, this is about six inches or more than a foot below the historic level in the lake. According to the Department of Natural Resources and a dam failure analysis, the level is at what it probably should have been all along.

A group of nearly a dozen area sportsman, town officials, residents and property owners gathered at the Taylor County Courthouse on Tuesday to meet with DNR representatives and see what, if anything, could be done to get the water level increased.

The quick and dirty answer to that question is yes, it is possible to get the lake level increased, but that it would take time and money, not to mention permits, engineering and convincing the county board to spending more tax dollars to make it happen.

The meeting was called by Taylor County supervisor Scott Mildbrand who represents the town of Chelsea on the board and whose district extends to the road between the northern and southern portions of the lake. The bulk of Chelsea Lake and its dam is in the town of Westboro.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.