Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department were called to a house fire at the corner of Division and Second Streets across from the Taylor County Courthouse in downtown Medford Tuesday evening. The flames were quickly knocked down and firefighters began searching the building for hotspots and potential cause.

According to fire chief Mike Filas, two individuals were transported by ambulance to Aspirus Medford Hospital with smoke and fire-related injuries.

The building included four apartments with a total of four residents. According to the building owner, the residents are staying with friends and relatives tonight.

Medford police chief Bryan Carey said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, According to Filas, the fire was contained to the first floor of the structure, however there was extensive smoke damage throughout the building.

See this week's issue of The Star News for additional fire coverage.