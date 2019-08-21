Horse trading

When it comes to mental health costs it is a situation of pay now or pay a lot more later.

That was the message human services director Tammy Tom-Steinmetz brought to Monday’s county personnel meeting.

Tom-Steinmetz came to the committee with a request to add a clinical services lead position to the department. With reclassifying other limited-term employees to regular employment and expansion of a state-funded case manager position, this would have brought total department authorizations to 44.

This did not sit well with some on the committee specifically supervisors Lester Lewis and Scott Mildbrand. “Which of these positions are mandated?” Lewis asked, questioning if the county was required to have any of them.

Tom-Steinmetz explained that the clinical services lead would help relieve the mental health caseload in the department. She said mental health issues have exploded in recent years with the number of cases expanding beyond the ability of staff to handle them.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.