Honoring the fallen

In honor of those killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, members of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department held a flag relay carrying the American flag from the village of Stetsonville to the Taylor County Courthouse in Medford on Wednesday.

During the 5-mile long run, Taylor County Deputies and Correctional Officers took turns carrying the flag and handing it off to the next law enforcement runner.

Light rain fell throughout most of the run with the heavier rain holding off until the runners made it to the courthouse. Coming down Clark St. students from Medford Area Middle School lined both sides of the street applauding and cheering their runners on. Along the route, business owners and staff as well as area residents gathered and waved flags and cheered.