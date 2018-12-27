Giving them the tools to save lives

It will be out with the old and in with the new at the Medford Area Fire Department.

At the December 19 meeting, members of the fire commission approved putting two older vehicles out for bid through an auction service in order to make room for a new pumper/rescue vehicle that is expected to arrive by the end of January.

Earlier this year the commission voted to use a combination of designated reserve funds and borrowing to purchase a new truck. It will replace a pumper truck that has been in service since 1982 and a transport vehicle that has been in service since 1990. The pumper truck does not meet certification standards for firefighting and with a change in code the transport vehicle cannot be used to carry personnel because it is not configured for passengers to be forward facing. The new rescue/pumper will fulfill both functions and reduce the overall number of vehicles in the department’s fleet.

When it was ordered, the plan was for the truck to be delivered in early spring. However, fire chief Mike Filas said the company has had cancellations and was able to advance the delivery at one point even suggesting it could be delivered before the end of the year.

“I told them we would not be accepting the truck before January 31,” Filas said. Payment for the truck is made at the time of delivery and Filas noted the budget for the truck included using the scheduled first quarter truck replacement payment to go toward the purchase amount.

