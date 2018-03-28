Giving business a boost

Small business in the Medford area is getting a boost thanks to a partnership between the Medford Area Development Foundation and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) based out of UW-Stevens Point.

On March 22, Mark Speirs, a consultant with the SBDC, spent a full day meeting with small business owners and entrepreneurs at the Medford Area Chamber of Commerce. The visit was part of an ongoing partnership between the two entities to bring additional resources to help small businesses start up and expand in the community.

SBDCs provides assistance to small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the United States and its territories.

