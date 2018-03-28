Home / The Star News / Giving business a boost

Giving business a boost



Wed, 03/28/2018 - 3:21pm brianw
Development foundation helps bring resources to Medford entrepreneurs
March 29, 2018 -- by Brian Wilson

Small business in the Medford area is getting a boost thanks to a partnership between the Medford Area Development Foundation and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) based out of UW-Stevens Point.
On March 22, Mark Speirs, a consultant with the SBDC, spent a full day meeting with small business owners and entrepreneurs at the Medford Area Chamber of Commerce. The visit was part of an ongoing partnership between the two entities to bring additional resources to help small businesses start up and expand in the community.
SBDCs provides assistance to small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the United States and its territories.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here