Gilman schools setting the bar higher

“Just because you meet expectations, that isn’t enough,” said Walter Leipart district administrator at Gilman School District.

Leipart said he was pleased with how Gilman did on the recently released state testing reports, but he feels the school and staff can do better.

“We are looking at what we have done well and what we can do to make things better,” Leipart said.

Leipart’s comments were directed at the district’s overall score which saw a noticeable drop from last year going from an “exceeds expectations” score of 78.2 for the 2015-2016 school year to a “meet expectations” score of 74.3 for the 2016-2017 school year. An even steeper drop was seen in the testing results from the high school. In 2015-2016, the high school had a “significantly exceeds expectations” score of 83 and dropped to “meets expectations” score of 67.6 for the 2016-2017 test. The testing report noted the drops for the district and school and the Department of Public Instruction cautioned that they may be outliers because of the large swing.

This is the second of a series of three stories examining the state report cards for area schools. The Rib Lake School District’s scores will be reviewed next week. Medford scores were reviewed last week.