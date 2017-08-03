Getting heard

Thanks to an annual area board of education legislative meeting March 6 at the Medford High School, several local school districts were able to voice their concerns in areas they felt were important.

“I’m commending you today,” said Bob Kulp, 69th Assembly District representative, “this is a perfect venue to get together, and have conversations that are very thoughtful and measured.”

During the forum, select school district representatives were given time to express opinions and ideas to their local and state representatives.

Impact of School Funding on Achievement Scores

Speaking on the impact school funding may have on achievement scores, was John Gaier, Neillsville superintendent.

