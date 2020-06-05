Future uncertain

The Taylor County Broadband Committee delayed taking action at its meeting on Tuesday on a resolution asking the county board to proceed with implementing the broadband project for the county.

Committee chairman Mike Bub told members attending the meeting in person and via video conference the resolution calls for the Taylor County Board of Supervisors to approve proceedings with the implementation of the Taylor County broadband project and to borrow up to $9.5 million for the project. He said the project would include creating a third-party corporation under the supervision of the county board to be the controlling board for the network, work with Taylor Electric Cooperative and Dairyland Power Cooperative to use their existing poles and right-of-ways for the fiber optic cables, hire people to engineer, construct and manage the project, hire people to sell leases to use the network and to collect revenues from those leases and customer hookups, and people to maintain and support the network.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story