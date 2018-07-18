Full schedule of fun planned for Taylor County Fair

Ducks and trucks will be making a big return to the 2018 Taylor County Fair. This year’s fair theme is “Red, White & Blue, This Fair’s for You”

The fair gates open on Wednesday, July 25 with solid activities planned through Sunday, July 29.

The popular ducks will be returning to the fair after an absence of several years. They will be in the Merchant Building and all ages are invited to stop and watch them as they ride their miniature ferris wheel. Kids are invited to enter a drawing to take a pair of ducks home after the fair.

The truck and tractor pulls return to the Taylor County Fair with the NTPA Truck Pulls Friday night in the grandstand and for those who prefer more horse with their horsepower, the WHPA Horse Pull will return with a grandstand show on Thursday night.

Throughout the weekend there is plenty of fun on tap as the fair once again offers free admission to the grounds and free parking. S&J Enterprizes Carnival will provide the carnival entertainment with numerous food vendors, the 4-H Food Stand, Farmers Union Junior Ice Cream Stand and displays by the Taylor County Historical Society. New this year, the Kiwanis Cold Cash Bingo will be held in air-conditioning away from the grandstand noise inside the Senior Center with games starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Wednesday, July 25

Entries for open class are accepted from noon to 8 p.m. with youth fair entries start at 5 p.m.

Animal exhibitors are reminded of changes in loading of animals due to a change in location of the horse arena. All barn animals will be loaded from the north side of the parking lot with vehicles entering from the barn driveway and exiting through a new gate by the previous location to the east of the grandstands.

Cans for a Cause will be set up in the exhibit building from 5 to 8 p.m. and beef weigh in will begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

Open Class and youth fair entries will be accepted at Multipurpose Building beginning at 7 a.m.

At noon open class judging begins.

Animal judging begins at 3 p.m. with sheep judging followed by beef judging at 5 p.m.

The popular Poker Run 5K race starts at 6 p.m. from the fair entrance and there are wristband rides from 5 to 9 p.m.

The horse pulls begin at 5:30 p.m. in the grandstand.

Friday, July 27

Judging will take place all day with static displays beginning at 8 a.m. in the exhibit hall.

Animal judging begins at 8:30 a.m. with swine followed by rabbits and then goats. The Co-op and Merchant buildings open at 10 a.m.

The historical buildings of Pioneer Village will be open from 3 to 6 p.m.

At 5 p.m. Derrico’s Black Belt School will be providing a demonstration in the entertainment tent.

The market animal auction begins at 6 p.m. with the NTPA Tractor Pulls starting at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Animal judging continues through the day with exotic class starting at 8 a.m. Horse and dairy judging both begin at 9 a.m. The over the hill dairy contest will follow the dairy judging.

The Historical Society Museum and Pioneer Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The talent show begins in the entertainment tent beginning at 1 p.m. There will be a pedal pull competition beginning at 3 p.m.

Red Higgins will be putting on a free show in the entertainment tent from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Mid State Pullers Truck, Tractor and Semi Pulls will be held in the grandstands starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

The fun begins with Horse Gymkhana Classes at 8:30 p.m. Judging will also begin for dogs, cats and small animals.

The Knights of Columbus are planning to host the Waffle Breakfast on July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the beer garden. Proceeds to benefit The Village Playground, Abiding Care, and Holy Rosary Youth

From 10 a.m. to noon the dress an animal contest will take place in the livestock barn followed by the coin search and the Ag Olympics. (Open to all youth, relays, tug a war, fun activities)

There will be a demonstration of the K9 unit in the entertainment tent at 10 a.m.. Followed at 11 a.m. with a Sheriff Candidate Forum sponsored by The Star News in the Entertainment Tent

Wristband Rides will be noon to 4 p.m.

The Power Wheels Demo Derby will take place at 12:30 p.m. with the Peterson Promotions Demo Derby in the grandstands beginning at 1 p.m.

For all grandstand shows there is a season grandstand ticket available for purchase a Medford County Market’s service desk. The season pass saves $7 on grandstand admission. Children under 10 are free to all grandstand events.