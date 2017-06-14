Former golf course manager charged

A former manager of Black River Country Club (BRCC) is facing up to 12 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines for allegedly stealing from the course between April and November 2014.

Taylor County District Attorney Kristi Tlusty filed felony theft in a business setting and fraudulent writing charges against Chad Lingen of Medford. They are class H felonies that carry a penalty of up to six years in prison and $10,000 for each count.

According to the criminal complaint, the golf course brought concerns about possible theft to the city police in April 2015 when it was discovered that BRCC had generated about $226,268.35 in revenue in 2014, but only $214,816.58 had been deposited in the business’ account at Nicolet National Bank. In addition, BRCC president Gary Albrecht and director Corliss Jensen told officers that $18,666.30 worth of sales had been deleted from the software system intended to track sales for the club.

According to the complaint, in June 2014, the board of directors had been concerned with Lingen’s management of the BRCC. There was specific concern with him not furnishing board members with timely financial reports. He was fired in November 2014 and BRCC had an audit done where they discovered the substantial loss.

