Fire department called to Medford Walmart store

Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department braved single digit temperatures and a below zero wind chill to respond to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening.

Firefighters were called because of concerns over a gas smell at the store. The store remained open to shoppers as firefighters checked out the building using the ladder truck to access the roof over the deli area. Emergency personnel cleared from the scene at about 8:40 p.m.

See next week's issue of The Star News for more on the incident.