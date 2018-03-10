FBI ends investigation of sheriff

A federal prosecutor has declined to pursue a case against Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels and the county over breaking into a deputy’s online file storage account during an investigation into alleged misconduct in February 2017.

“On Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, Taylor County was informed that the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations into allegations of improper access to a drop-box account at the request of the Taylor County sheriff was concluded,” stated county personnel committee chairman Chuck Zenner in a media release. “According to the verbal report, the matter had been submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s office. The U.S, Attorney’s office declined to prosecute or proceed with the matter.”

“Taylor County appreciates the efforts of the FBI and is thankful for the thorough review of the matter,” Zenner stated, referring additional inquiries to the US Attorney’s office.

“I appreciate the efforts and professionalism of the FBI,” Daniels said in response to the release.

Daniels, who has been sheriff for 12 years, is not seeking reelection this fall and is set to retire at the end of his current term.

The decision by the U.S. Attorney to not pursue the matter is a potential blow to the case of deputy Steve Bowers.

Bowers faces two felony charges for misconduct in office in addition to having been reduced in rank and suspended by the county. He is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.

“The FBI, after six months of refusing to contact me, decided that none of the actions that the [district attorney] or sheriff did were federal crimes. I would argue that interstate identity theft and interstate theft of computer services are federal crimes, but I accept their decision,” Bowers said when reached for comment

