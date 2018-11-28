Home / The Star News / Farmers seek to succeed naturally

Farmers seek to succeed naturally



Mark Speirs (left) of the Small Business Development Center at UW-Stevens Point worked with Katrina and Jason Julian to help them access research and experts as they worked to bring their locally-raised organic beef to a wider market. Their certified organic, grass fed and finished beef is available at County Market in Medford.
Julian Family Farm offers locally produced organic, grass fed and finished beef
November 29, 2018 - by Brian Wilson

Do you know where your food comes from? How about how far it had to travel from the farmer’s field to your dinner plate?
For Jason and Katrina Julian, of the town of Goodrich, the answers to those two questions are important ones.
The Julians own and operate Julian Family Farm and, with the assistance of the Small Business Development Center at UW-Stevens Point, are now offering their certified organic grass fed and finished beef both at their farm and at County Market in Medford.
The Julians help fill a niche for people who want to be able to see the farm their meat came from, and want to know that it travels less than 50 miles to get from the field, to the processor to the store.
The Julains have their meat processed and packaged at Geiss Meats, a USDA inspected and organic certified processing plant, in Merrill. From there it travels to Medford where it is stocked in a freezer case in the natural foods section of County Market.

