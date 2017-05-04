Home / The Star News / Familiar faces

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 4:26pm brianw
Incumbents retain many seats in local elections
Apri 6, 2017 — by Brian Wilson

Poll workers described the flow of people voting in Tuesday’s election as being slow but steady throughout the day with voter numbers about where clerks expected for a spring election without a major statewide race. Taylor County had 2,306 voters cast ballots in the April 4 nonpartisan elections.
One of the most contested races in the election was for a seat on the Medford School Board. With Brandon Brunner choosing not to run, there was an open seat and two incumbents, Barb Knight and Mark Temme seeking reelection. Five candidates had run for the board.
In the end, voters gave an overwhelming nod to Brian Hallgren gaining a board seat with 1,049 votes. Temme had 829 and Knight had 774 to round out the candidates elected. Jeff Lange, who previously served 19 years on the board before stepping down a few years ago, fell short of his efforts to get back on the board collecting 682 votes. Newcomer Jesse Roe had a strong showing with 415 votes.

